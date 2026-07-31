Taylor Charlton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Alex Storey

Human remains recovered from a river have been confirmed to belong to a teenager who went missing in May.

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Taylor Charlton, then 14, was last seen in Barnstaple, Devon, on Friday May 8, prompting a large-scale search operation. Police found human remains in the River Taw on June 24 which and confirmed today that they belonged to Taylor. Devon and Cornwall Police said the teen's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Read more: Dad-of-two, 34, dies after ‘brutal and unprovoked’ attack at Turkish resort as family pay tribute Read more: Mother jailed after 'using her daughter as bait' before ex-husband was ambushed in savage acid attack

The discovery was made in the River Taw in June. Picture: Alamy

An investigation into his death remains ongoing, and two initially arrested in connection with his disappearance remain on bail while enquiries continue. A spokesperson for the force said: "We are extremely saddened to confirm that human remains found in the River Taw on 24 June have today been confirmed as being those of teenager Taylor Charlton from Barnstaple. "Taylor’s family have been updated of this development and our thoughts and condolences are with them, Taylor’s friends and the local community. "Taylor’s loved ones continue to be supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult and distressing time. We respectfully ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they come to terms with this tragic news.

Taylor went missing in May. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police