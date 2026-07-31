Human remains found in river confirmed to belong to missing teenager following large-scale search
Human remains recovered from a river have been confirmed to belong to a teenager who went missing in May.
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Taylor Charlton, then 14, was last seen in Barnstaple, Devon, on Friday May 8, prompting a large-scale search operation.
Police found human remains in the River Taw on June 24 which and confirmed today that they belonged to Taylor.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the teen's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
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An investigation into his death remains ongoing, and two initially arrested in connection with his disappearance remain on bail while enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are extremely saddened to confirm that human remains found in the River Taw on 24 June have today been confirmed as being those of teenager Taylor Charlton from Barnstaple.
"Taylor’s family have been updated of this development and our thoughts and condolences are with them, Taylor’s friends and the local community.
"Taylor’s loved ones continue to be supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult and distressing time.
We respectfully ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they come to terms with this tragic news.
"A large-scale search operation and substantial investigation were launched after Taylor, who was 14 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing. He was last seen in Barnstaple on the night of Friday 8 May.
"This is not the outcome that anyone hoped for and we know how deeply this will affect the local community who have shown tremendous support throughout the search.
"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death remains ongoing and detectives will continue to establish the full facts.
"Two people arrested in connection with the investigation into Taylor’s disappearance remain on police bail while enquiries continue.
"We continue to ask members of the public to help our investigation by avoiding speculation and by not sharing any unconfirmed information online."