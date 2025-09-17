Irish police believe they have found the reamins of Daniel Aruebose, who went missing aged two. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Irish police believe they have uncovered the skeletal remains of a child who has been missing for over four years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel Aruebose has been missing for several years and would have been seven years old if he were alive today. Concerns for the boy were once again raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on Friday, August 29. An Garda Siochana, the Irish police service, began carrying out an extensive search of an area of open ground in the Donabate of County Dublin from Monday, September 1. Human skeletal remains were later found on Wednesday, which gardai believe belong to Daniel. Formal identification and DNA analysis are now set to take place. The remains will be the subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site. Read more: Arrest warrant issued for former British soldier after body found in septic tank in Kenya Read more: Mystery donor offers staggering £100k reward to find missing student

An Garda Siochana found the remains. Picture: Getty

Irish police continue to investigate the disappearance of Daniel and have asked members of the public to assist with the inquiry. It involves continued house-to-house inquiries at The Gallery Apartments complex, where the child previously lived. A spokesperson said: “Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the death of Daniel to contact the investigation team at Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any member of An Garda Siochana.” An Garda Siochana said the investigation is “fully resourced” and supported by several units, including the National Technical Bureau, the Air Support Unit and the Dog Unit. An external forensic anthropologist and forensic archaeologist are assisting the probe along with specialist cadaver dogs from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC