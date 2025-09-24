Human remains found in a field after lawyers for her killer shared details of a potential burial site have been confirmed as being Julie Buckley - who was last seen alive in January, police said. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/PA Wire

Human remains found in a field after lawyers for her killer shared details of a potential burial site have been confirmed as being Julie Buckley – who was last seen alive in January, police said.

Karl Hutchings, 48, pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court last week to the murder of 55-year-old Ms Buckley. The body of Ms Buckley, from the village of Christchurch, had yet to be found at the time Hutchings entered his guilty plea, Cambridgeshire Police said. Human remains were discovered in a field in Wimblington last week after Hutchings' defence team gave information to police about a potential burial site in the area. Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement on Wednesday: "Remains discovered in a field in Wimblington last week have been confirmed as 55-year-old Julie Buckley following a post-mortem examination." The force said a murder investigation was launched earlier this year after Ms Buckley failed to turn up to appointments.

