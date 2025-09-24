Human remains in field confirmed as woman who has been missing since January
Human remains found in a field after lawyers for her killer shared details of a potential burial site have been confirmed as being Julie Buckley – who was last seen alive in January, police said.
Karl Hutchings, 48, pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court last week to the murder of 55-year-old Ms Buckley.
The body of Ms Buckley, from the village of Christchurch, had yet to be found at the time Hutchings entered his guilty plea, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Human remains were discovered in a field in Wimblington last week after Hutchings’ defence team gave information to police about a potential burial site in the area.
Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement on Wednesday: "Remains discovered in a field in Wimblington last week have been confirmed as 55-year-old Julie Buckley following a post-mortem examination."
The force said a murder investigation was launched earlier this year after Ms Buckley failed to turn up to appointments.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Stott said: "Julie’s family have been made aware of the post-mortem results, which were inconclusive on the cause of death, and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time."
Police believe Hutchings killed Ms Buckley on January 30 this year, then used her bank cards and sold possessions.
The force said Hutchings, also of Christchurch, pleaded guilty to her murder at Cambridge Crown Court on September 15.
Police said Ms Buckley was last seen on CCTV footage at a Budgens supermarket in the nearby town of March on January 28.
Concerns were raised for her whereabouts in early February, and when officers attended her home on February 13 they found blood around the property.
This was later forensically linked to Ms Buckley.
Hutchings was arrested later that day. He is next due in court on October 24.