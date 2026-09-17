Joanne Sheen was reported missing by her family in February 2020

Joanne Sheen. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

Human remains discovered in woodland in south-west London following a wildfire are those of a Southampton mother-of-three who disappeared nearly seven years ago, police said.

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The Metropolitan Police were called on the evening of August 12 after bones, thought to belong to a woman aged between 25 and 45, were found near Padstow Walk in Feltham after the area was affected by a blaze. Detectives had launched a murder probe, but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have now taken over the investigation after the remains were identified as those of Joanne Sheen. A 56-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday, and remains in police custody. Ms Sheen, 44, had not been seen since she travelled from Fareham, Hampshire, heading to her home city of Southampton, on December 5 2019. She was reported missing by her family in February 2020. Read more: Former jockey, 39, dies in hospital days after 'being punched by his brother' Read more: Green Party councillor to face trial next year after denying assaults on five people - including three police officers

Cops have launched a murder probe following the discovery of human remains. Picture: PA

The discovery came after extensive forensic examination and DNA testing of the remains. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson told PA that more than 4,000 lines of enquiry have been raised, more than 300 statements taken, and detailed searches carried out at more than 10 addresses and on numerous vessels. Specialist teams have also searched waterways and woodland around Southampton. The spokesperson added: “As part of our investigation, we have today arrested a 56-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in custody at this time as our enquiries continue. “As our investigation enters this next stage, we are working closely with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police to establish exactly what happened to Joanne. “Her death is being treated as murder, and we remain committed to identifying and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Cops had been called to reports that bones had been discovered in a woodland in Feltham. Picture: PA