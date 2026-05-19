Russian soldiers patrol at the Mariupol drama theatre. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are facing “systematic psychological terror” including drone attacks on civilians, torture sites known as “the basement” and near-constant surveillance, according to a new analysis by a leading security researcher.

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One case highlighted by Ms Gittoes involved Valentyna and Valeriy Klochkov, who were reportedly killed by successive Russian drone strikes while attempting to flee occupied territory earlier this year. “Their deaths show the impossible reality, both staying and leaving can cost your life,” she wrote. “This served no military objective. It is murder of the innocent and a crime against humanity.” The analysis also details allegations of arbitrary detention, phone surveillance, torture and intimidation across occupied regions. Ms Gittoes said civilians could face violent reprisals for speaking Ukrainian publicly or even for having VPN applications installed on their phones.

She described how residents live in fear of being taken to improvised detention centres referred to as “the basement”, hidden inside garages, industrial buildings and police stations. “The uncertainty is deliberate,” she wrote. “Russian agents do not need to arrest everyone to control a population; they only need to ensure everyone understands what can happen to them.” Despite this, Ukrainian resistance networks continue to operate across occupied territories and Crimea, according to the report. Activities allegedly include intelligence gathering, sabotage operations, helping civilians escape and covertly maintaining Ukrainian identity through hidden books, flags and underground education.