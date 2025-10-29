Thousands of British tourists remain stranded in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The UK is ready to provide Jamaica with humanitarian support in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he described scenes from the country as “truly shocking”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister told MPs on Wednesday that naval vessel HMS Trent and “specialist rapid deployment teams” had been “pre-positioned in the region” to provide support. At the start of Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir told the Commons: “The scenes of destruction emerging from Jamaica are truly shocking. “Both the Foreign Secretary and I have been in close contact with our Jamaican counterparts in recent days to offer the UK’s full support. “I can update the House that HMS Trent and specialist rapid deployment teams are pre-positioned in the region, and we stand ready to provide humanitarian support.” Read more: Jamaica declared a 'disaster area' as Hurricane Melissa leaves entire towns underwater - as storm makes landfall in Cuba Read more: British tourists stranded in Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa slam Foreign Office for lack of support

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Melissa was “one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin” as it hit south-western Jamaica near New Hope with sustained winds of 185mph. The Jamaican government has ordered evacuations from high-risk areas, and all of the country’s airports are shut. As many as 8,000 British nationals are in Jamaica, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has urged them to register their presence through the Government website to receive updates on the hurricane. On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said a crisis centre had been set up to help Britons on the Caribbean island.

Fallen trees block sections of the Spur Tree main road following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica. Picture: Getty