The UK resident was medically evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

A humanitarian worker is being monitored at a specialist hospital in London after potential exposure to the Ebola virus. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A humanitarian worker is being monitored at a specialist hospital in London after potential exposure to the Ebola virus.

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The UK resident was medically evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where they had been treating patients with the disease, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said. They have been evacuated as a “highly precautionary measure”, the UKHSA added. Since May, the DRC has grappled with the fastest-growing epidemic of the disease in history. “The individual is not currently displaying any symptoms and remains well, but as a precautionary measure they have been evacuated on a flight chartered solely for the evacuation,” the agency said in a statement. “They are now being assessed and monitored in isolation by infectious disease specialists at a London hospital. Read more: Oxford races to stop killer Ebola: New vaccine trial begins as deadly outbreak spirals in Africa Read more: Weight loss drugs ‘could slash alcohol hospital admissions’, study suggests

A U.S. citizen infected with the Ebola virus was flown to Germany for treatment earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

“The incubation period of Ebola ranges from two to 21 days and the individual will be closely monitored and required to isolate throughout this period.” There are no confirmed cases of Ebola in the UK and the risk to the general public remains low. Richard Pebody, director of epidemic and emerging infections at the UKHSA, said: “This individual has been transferred out of an abundance of caution, and we’re pleased they remain well.” It comes as ‌the number of ‌confirmed Ebola cases ​in the DRC increased ​to 2,423, including 967 deaths, according to government ​data. The country's public health institute said in its latest report that 79 new cases were detected on Sunday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Uganda on Thursday discharged its last Ebola patient after the person tested negative for the virus, marking the start of the country's 42-day countdown to declare the outbreak over if no new cases are detected. Picture: Alamy