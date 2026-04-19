Dozens of humanoid robots raced past humans in the Beijing half-marathon on Sunday, showing huge developments from a year prior.

The Chinese-made humanoid robots had lagged far behind in the 2025 race, with robots struggling to get off the starting line and many unable to finish.

Last year's champion robot recorded a time of 2 hours 40 minutes, well ahead of its machine rivals, but more than double the time of the human winner.

Just a year later, the 2026 Beijing half-marathon saw over 100 robots racing, up from around 20 teams last year, and many were vying for the podium.

The robots were also noticeably faster than the professional athletes in the human race, who run on a parallel track to avoid collisions.

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