Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Luton.

Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men and a woman on Humberstone Road after 6pm on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital by emergency services with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Read More: Police criticised for 'unacceptably low' recording of crimes after more than 280,000 go unrecorded in the last year

Read More: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman falls from block of flats

A boy and a girl, both aged 17, were arrested on Monday, the force said.