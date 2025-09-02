Teen boy and girl arrested on suspicion of murder after man in 20s dies in London
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Luton.
Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men and a woman on Humberstone Road after 6pm on Sunday.
Bedfordshire Police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital by emergency services with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after.
His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.
A boy and a girl, both aged 17, were arrested on Monday, the force said.
One of the suspects was apprehended after detectives executed a warrant at a different address in Luton.
Both remain in custody awaiting questioning.
Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: "We are working hard to establish the events that led to this altercation and the loss of a young man's life.
"Our investigation will continue and we are asking anyone who has information about the incident to come forward."
Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from around the time and location of the incident should contact the force on 101 quoting Op Farnix, or report to independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.