Defending champion Humphries secured the all-important five points on Thursday evening

Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price have both qualified to the final's night. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price booked their places in the Premier League final four at the O2 Arena.

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Humphries qualified after a sparkling victory in Birmingham where he ended Luke Littler’s ten-match winning streak on Thursday. The defending champion has struggled for much of the league phase, but has come good when it mattered as he followed up victory over Littler by beating Price in the final at the Utilita Arena. His victory means the top four is sewn up ahead of next week’s final league round in Sheffield as he joins Littler, Jonny Clayton and Price at the O2 on May 28. Read more: Rory McIlroy’s bid for more major glory begins with disappointing opening round at US PGA Read more: Hampstead Heath ponds to permit trans swimmers

Littler's ten-match win streak was ended by Humphries in the semi-finals of Night 15. Picture: Getty

Seven-time champion Michael van Gerwen misses out for a second successive year, while debutant Gian van Veen’s debut campaign will also end in Sheffield, along with Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock. Humphries said after: "It’s relief. You see from the way I felt at the end. "It's been a struggle this year. I’ve worked incredibly hard, changed to my old points, my old flights, and it worked for me. "We’ve all been through those stages, it shows true grit from that position I was in. To get through takes some determination and I’m proud of that. "I’m just incredibly proud of myself, probably the most proud I’ve ever been in my life. The last three weeks there’s been a lot of pressure on my shoulders.

Michael van Gerwen narrowly missed out on the final four. Picture: Getty