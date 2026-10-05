Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has told LBC that the motion by Green Party members to label Zionism as racism is an "unforgivable" distraction.

Mr Yousaf, who is married to a Scottish-Palestinian, was speaking to Andrew Marr about his new book 'Under Fire: My Family’s Escape from Gaza and the Cost of Leadership'.

He said, "There's no doubt at all that the current policies and the realisation of Zionism has undoubtedly resulted in racist policies.

"There's no argument about that”.

He said, on the one hand, "Zionists, people who are Jewish who believe in Jewish self-determination, a Jewish homeland, is something I would support."

However, he stressed that "the realisation of Zionism has meant that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced off the land.

"Zionism by the successive Israeli governments has meant occupation, has meant ethnic cleansing, I would argue has meant genocide, as we've seen over the last 3 years", he said.

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