Expressing support for the group is an offence under the Terrorism Act after it was proscribed in June 2025

A protester is carried away by the Police during the Defend Our Juries protest. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

More than 300 demonstrators have been arrested after they gathered outside the US embassy in London in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

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Hundreds of people took part in the protest in Nine Elms, south-west London, on Saturday, with many holding signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.” In a post on X on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said it had arrested 325 people, with the majority (320) detained for expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act.

Expressing support for the group is an offence under the Terrorism Act after it was proscribed in June 2025. Many demonstrators applauded and chanted “free, free Palestine” as people were arrested and taken to police vans parked on Ponton Road, just off the embassy grounds, before being transferred to police stations on Saturday. Read more: Unrest across Europe as shops looted in Germany and violent scenes in France as policeman 'set on fire' Read more: Former chancellor Rachel Reeves says Brexit made UK ‘poorer, weaker’

In total, 325 people were arrested yesterday. The vast majority of arrests - 320 - were for expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 1, 2026

One protester climbed a tree outside the embassy just after 5pm and could be seen waving a placard reading “God help us. Teachers who support Palestine. Palestine Action”, with the crowd below chanting “tree, tree Palestine”. Officers started arresting some protesters one by one shortly after 12.30pm, sometimes carrying them if they refused to walk. A retired lawyer who travelled from his home in Cumbria to attend the protest said he was there because he “feared for our liberties”.

A protester is carried away by the Police during the Defend Our Juries protest. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

Charles Allison, 75, told the Press Association: “I decided that I ought to try and do something, and this is the little bit that I’m doing. “I fear for our civil liberties, which are being devalued and watered down, even by this new Labour Government. “So I’m dejected, but enthused that there are so many wonderful people protesting.” Organised by activist group Defend Our Juries, the protest took place before an appeal at the Supreme Court against Palestine Action’s designation as a terror group on November 4.

A protester looks out from a police van window following their arrest as activists from Defend Our Juries stage a 'Lift The Ban' rally outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms. Picture: Ron Fassbender/Alamy

Asked why he was protesting on Saturday, Mr Allison told PA: “To show that there is no declining level of protest. “I hope the Supreme Court justices, they won’t necessarily be influenced by it, but I hope that they will take a long-term view of what is happening in this country and decide that the proscription was unlawful, as I believe it was. “I speak as an ex-lawyer, so it’s uncomfortable for me to break the law deliberately. But I felt that I could do no other.” Mr Allison was taken away by two police officers just before 1pm, after he was told he posed a “threat”.

This is truly dystopian.



Not in our name. https://t.co/ruv7cH0Bln — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) October 31, 2026

A Defend Our Juries spokesperson said arrests on Saturday took the total number of people detained for defying the ban to more than 4,000 since July 2025. “It is truly dystopian that there have now been over 4,000 arrests under terror laws for peaceful vigils silently expressing opposition to genocide and support for the protest group Palestine Action,” the Defend Our Juries spokesperson said. “The ban on Palestine Action was straight out of Trump’s playbook, so it’s fitting that this significant milestone has been reached on Halloween and outside the US embassy, laying bare the terrifying attacks on free speech that this authoritarian ban has unleashed. “That is what the proscription of Palestine Action was always about – Starmer’s government appeasing Trump and the Israeli weapons companies that Palestine Action disrupted, not about any kind of terrorist threat.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the American Embassy in London. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

“How can Andy Burnham possibly justify arrests today for holding up words which, just weeks ago, were deemed to be below the criminal threshold when expressed by the wife of his own national security adviser? “This makes a further mockery of the proscription, which becomes more impossible to sustain by the day.” The group said one of those arrested on Saturday was human rights lawyer Margaret Owen, aged 94. Green Party leader Zack Polanski reacted to a video of Ms Owen’s arrest on X, saying: “This is truly dystopian. “Not in our name.” Lauren Wallace, 36, told PA she had brought her four-year-old daughter Lilah to the demonstration to show her “the power of protest and how important it is to be political”.

Police were out in full force to arrest any protester displaying a Palestine Action sign. Picture: Ian Humphreys/Alamy

She said: “My mum’s here today to hold a sign, and I’m unbelievably proud of her and respect her so much for doing it. “And I think, in her words, she maybe has like a freedom to do it that me, with a young daughter and a job, probably don’t have. “So I came to support her and show solidarity with her, and also to, I guess, show my daughter the power of protest and how important it is to be political. “And if anything, I hope Lilah’s way more political and radical than I am because I think that’s what the world kind of needs.”