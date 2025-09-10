Demonstrators taking part in the Bloquons-tout mobilization trying to block the Boulevard between 11th and 12th districts, Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Hundreds of arrests have been made across France after protesters clashed with police amid a huge wave of unrest rocking the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demonstrators have descended on towns and cities such as Paris, Lyon, Marseille - setting fires, blocking roads and clashing with officers. The interior minister announced nearly 200 arrests in the first hours of the planned day of nationwide protests under the slogan "Block Everything" - as anger grows at French President Emmanuel Macron over his leadership and austerity policies.

A barricade of burning trash cans is erected to block traffic near Place de la Nation, and police evacuate the protesters with tear gas after several clashes. Picture: Getty

French police disperse protesters during a gathering of the 'Block Everything' movement in Marseille. Picture: Alamy

Widespread hot spots of disruption defied the deployment of 80,000 police who broke up barricades and swiftly made arrests. A bus was set on fire in the western city of Rennes and damage to a power line blocked trains on a line in the south-west. Interior minister Bruno Retailleau accused protesters of attempting to create "a climate of insurrection". However, the initial protests appeared less intense than previous bouts of unrest that have sporadically rocked Mr Macron's leadership. Read more: Emmanuel Macron rules out snap election after no confidence vote plunges France into crisis Read more: France's embattled Prime Minister ousted in confidence vote as country faces deepening political crisis

rotesters stand around a barricade set on fire used to block a street during a demonstration part of the "Bloquons tout". Picture: Getty

''Bloquons Tout'' Clashes With Police In Front Of A Blocked High School In Paris. Picture: Getty

They included months of nationwide so-called yellow vest demonstrations that impacted his first term as president. After his re-election in 2022, Mr Macron faced firestorms of anger over unpopular pension reforms and nationwide unrest and rioting in 2023 after the deadly police shooting of a teenager on Paris' outskirts. On Wednesday, groups of protesters repeatedly tried to block Paris' beltway during the morning rush hour. They erected barricades and hurled objects at police officers, blocked and slowed traffic and carried out other protest actions.

In Paris, France, on September 10, 2025, several hundred students and protesters block the Helene Boucher high school. Picture: Getty

It added to the sense of crisis that has again gripped France following its latest government collapse on Monday, when prime minister Francois Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote. Mr Macron was installing a new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, on Tuesday, and the protests immediately presented him with a challenge. The "Block Everything" movement gathered momentum over the summer on social media and in encrypted chats, calling for a day of blockades, strikes, demonstrations and other acts of protests.

Protestors chant as they demonstrate outside Gare du Nord railway station against French President Macron and his government as part of the "Bloquons Tout". Picture: Getty