The singer died in Portugal in July at the age of 75.

Fans of singer Bonnie Tyler line the streets of Mumbles as they await her coffin to be transported back to her former home ahead of the funeral in Mumble. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Hundreds of Bonnie Tyler fans have gathered to pay their respects to the late singer as her coffin is brought home.

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The Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in July at the age of 75. Those who knew or admired Tyler have lined Newton Road in the Mumbles, Swansea, to watch the procession as she is transported back to her former home. Among those waiting to pay their respects to Tyler is Carys Edwards, 18, who says the singer was “an inspiration to everybody”. She said: “Her music touched a lot of people, especially me. I’m quite surprised how many people came here today, but then not as well, because she was such an icon. “She was always coming home and making sure that she came back to her fans in Wales. Her songs really did touch a lot of people here in Wales, we loved her a lot." Read more: Bonnie Tyler's biggest hits as singer dies aged 75 Read more: Burnham says death of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday 'a tragedy on so many levels'

Fans of singer Bonnie Tyler line the streets. Picture: Alamy

Fans of singer Bonnie Tyler line the streets. Picture: Alamy

“When we found out she passed away, it was such a heartbreak to all of us. We cried and everything," she added. Carys’ mother, Melanie Smith, 53, added: “Most importantly, she was a Swansea girl, and she didn’t forget that.” Michael Bone, 58, and his partner Alan Hawkins, 54, have travelled from Derby to watch the procession. Mr Bone said: “We thought it’d be nice to pay our respects. “For me personally, it’s because in my teens, her music was quite prolific; for me it was her most iconic period in the 1980s.” Other fans have travelled from as far as Austria to watch the procession pass through the Mumbles. Newton Road has been lined with hundreds of fans while others wait outside Tyler’s home on nearby Mumbles Road, with floral tributes laid outside the property.

Gaynor Sullivan (Bonnie Tyler) with her MBE. Picture: Alamy