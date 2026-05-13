Hundreds of Brits are being held on cruise ship off the French coast after a passenger died following a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Around 1,700 passengers and crew are currently confined to the cruise liner following the sickness outbreak.

A British 90-year-old passenger has died after falling ill, with 50 further passengers thought to have contracted the bug on board.

French authorities confirmed on Wednesday that those aboard are currently being held aboard the vessel, which is currently docked in Bordeaux.

Norovirus is a form of gastroenteritis, a highly contagious illness whose symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

It comes as twenty-two passengers who were travelling aboard a rat virus-stricken MV Hondius will leave Arrowe Park Hospital on Wednesday.

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