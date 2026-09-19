Hundreds evacuated as 26 fire engines battle blaze at Folkestone seafront hotel
Footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke around the base of the hotel
Hundreds of people have been evacuated and 26 fire engines were called to the scene after a fire broke out at a hotel in Folkestone.
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Kent Fire and Rescue Service have said the fire is believed to have started in the basement of the Grand Burstin Hotel in The Harbour, Folkestone at around 1am on Saturday morning.
Images of the fire on social media show grey plumes of smoke rising from the ground floor, and a charred exterior.
Approximately 280 people were evacuated from the building, and no fire-related injuries have been reported.
Fifteen fire engines remained in place as light broke on Saturday morning, with firefighters continuing to battle the inferno.
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Crews are in attendance at the scene of a fire at the Grand Burstin Hotel in #Folkestone. More here: https://t.co/4bFhpIoqHg pic.twitter.com/xJeuLa76KT— Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) September 19, 2026
Folkestone and Hythe District Council posted on X saying: “A fire is currently ongoing at the Folkestone Grand Burstin Hotel.
“We are operating a welfare centre at Three Hills Sports Park for people being evacuated from the site, where we are providing support to those affected.
“We are supporting all emergency services involved in the response and their efforts to get people to safety.
“Our advice to residents living nearby is to: close all windows and doors; avoid the area and do not attempt to approach the hotel; follow the instructions of emergency services; keep roads clear to allow emergency vehicles to access the area.”
As of 10:00am on Saturday, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines remained at the scene and that road closures are still in place.
“Crews have made good progress and are now dampening down any remaining hotspots.” said the fire service.
According to a Folkstone’s residents Facebook group, the hotel was recently renovated.