Hundreds of people have been evacuated and 26 fire engines were called to the scene after a fire broke out at a hotel in Folkestone.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service have said the fire is believed to have started in the basement of the Grand Burstin Hotel in The Harbour, Folkestone at around 1am on Saturday morning.

Images of the fire on social media show grey plumes of smoke rising from the ground floor, and a charred exterior.

Approximately 280 people were evacuated from the building, and no fire-related injuries have been reported.

Fifteen fire engines remained in place as light broke on Saturday morning, with firefighters continuing to battle the inferno.

Read more: Fires at landmark TV mill ‘cannot continue’ says MP

Read more: Man, 22, charged with driving and drug offences after three cyclists hit by car in Kent, killing two