The move follows weeks of efforts to organise a relief operation for residents of the acutely deprived town Oleshky

A humanitarian convoy carrying residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in Ukraine makes a brief stop on a roadside in Crime. Picture: REUTERS

By Issy Clarke

Hundreds of people in the Russian-held town of Oleshky have been evacuated amid a rare truce brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump, according to Russian officials.

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"Everything unfolded without any incidents, and both sides noted the high level of organisation," Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday. Those wishing to leave - some for Russia, some for Ukraine - were taken initially to Russian-annexed Crimea in 25 buses and nine ambulances, Lantratova added, before splitting into separate convoys. Ukrainian authorities said the evacuees remaining in Ukraine would be taken to southern Russia before flying to Belarus and finally crossing back into Ukraine by bus - a route of more than 1,000 miles. Melania Trump said that "all elements of the convoy, including the safe passageway in and out of Oleshky, was established through mutual agreement between Russian and Ukrainian leaders". Read more: 'We all know you are the aggressor' says Miliband as he confronts Russian counterpart over Ukraine war Read more: Melania’s ceasefire 'cover for Russian offensive' as Ukrainian soldiers report mass military movement amid ongoing evacuation

People sit in a bus evacuating out of Oleshky. Picture: Reuters

The ceasefire - the most significant since the Russian invasion in 2022 - came into force on Tuesday covering the region of Kherson,enabling the road out of Oleshky to be demined. Resdients wishing to leave were given a four-hour window to do so on Friday. The move follows weeks of efforts to organise a relief operation for residents of the acutely deprived town seized by Russian forces soon after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour. Ukraine human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets and Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova, each wearing patches showing their nation's flags, met by night in video images released by Russian state TV channel Vesti.

A still image taken from an undated drone video released September 12, 2026, shows a destroyed buildings in Oleshky, Kherson Region,. Picture: REUTERS

"Is everything all right?" Lantratova asked in Russian in the clip. "Yes, we were warmly welcomed," Lubinets replied in Ukrainian. Both sides have praised US first lady Melania Trump for helping broker a truce. Residents are slowly boarding 25 buses on hand to evacuate people, with special provision for those who are bedridden, and 50 medical personnel were present. There was even a bus with pet cages for those who wished to take their animals with them. Read more: Rape victim condemns judge for failing to jail attacker - after he also spared teen who stabbed girl for rejecting his advances Read more: Royal British Legion stands by rainbow flag poppy after Reform councillor slammed LGBT remembrance symbol

Attacks continued elsewhere, with Russian strikes overnight targeting seven regions of Ukraine, the capital Kyiv and the southeastern city of Dnipro, officials said. On Thursday, a Russian drone killed at least 15 people on a rail platform in Dnipro. It was not clear how many people had chosen to stay behind in Oleshky, which has suffered extensive war damage and was badly flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam upstream from the town in 2023 ."Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be given the opportunity to do so safely," Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said on Friday. "At the same time, those who decide to remain will be able to stay and will receive all the necessary humanitarian assistance." Russia's Lantratova said food, hygiene products, medical supplies and fuel were being delivered. Ukraine's Lubinets said everyone in need of help would get it.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said on Friday that 527 residents of the town were expected to return to their homes. Russian newswires quoted Lantratova as saying Moscow and Kyiv were sticking to their agreements, while a ceasefire was holding to enable aid to the town.

A man walks beneath anti-drone nets in Oleshky. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Both commissioners and the US side had helped mediate the ceasefire. Reporters from countries such as France, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the United States are accompanying the convoy, according to Izvestia. On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine said de-mining operations had been completed around Oleshky and the operation was ready to begin, to deliver aid to residents and let some leave.

Firefighters put out a fire at the residential neighbourhood following a Russian air attack in Kharkiv in Ukraine. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy