Hundreds of people were left disappointed in Birmingham on New Year's eve after being duped into showing up for a non-existent fireworks display.

The scene echoed that of last year when thousands of people descended on Centenary Square for a similar non-existent firework display.

Videos shared on social media show hundreds of people crowded around waiting for the display, before police officers on hand informed the crowd the event was not happening.

Huge crowds ventured out in the freezing temperatures to gather in Centenary Square expecting to welcome in the New Year with a fireworks display.

This is the second year running that people have been subjected to false online advertising for an event that does not exist.

Analysis found blog posts with round ups of the best fireworks show in the UK listed the spot.

It is believed many of these posts were created with out of date information written by artificial intelligence.

New Year's fireworks have not been held in Birmingham city centre since 2017 but they are repeatedly included in roundups of the best displays.

One false advert this year said the event would run between 8pm on December 31 and 12.30am.

It said: "If you're spending New Year's Eve in Birmingham, don't miss the celebrations on Centenary Square which is by far the biggest NYE party in the city.

"At the event, you'll find street food vendors, an ice rink and bars to help you celebrate New Year's Eve 2025."

Earlier this week, West Midlands Police was forced to address the rumours and warn people against coming to the area.

A spokesperson said: "There are no official firework displays or city-organised events happening in Birmingham city centre on New Year's Eve.

"Every year, rumours start to spread online about big celebrations in the city. Unfortunately, these false claims often lead to confusion and disappointment.

"Last year, for example, we were made aware of posts that circulated about a spectacular show in Centenary Square.

"Many people believed it, travelled into the city centre, and were left frustrated when nothing happened.

"Families made unnecessary journeys and ended up disappointed after discovering the event wasn't taking place. We don't want that to happen again.

"If you see posts or comments on social media suggesting there will be fireworks or large-scale events in Birmingham on New Year's Eve, please treat them with caution.

"These claims are not true. If you're unsure, please let us know.

"We're here to help clarify and stop misinformation from spreading.

"Why does this matter? Because misinformation can create real safety issues in the city.

"When large crowds gather for an event that doesn't exist, it puts pressure on public transport, emergency services, and can lead to congestion in the city centre.

"We're asking you to please only share accurate information from trusted sources. Help us keep Birmingham safe and enjoyable for everyone this New Year's Eve.

"We'll have officers on high visibility patrols over Christmas and New Year's to keep everyone safe."