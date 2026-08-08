Hundreds fall ill amid sewage crisis after visiting UK's best beaches
It comes despite water quality being classed as "excellent" across parts of the UK
Hundreds of tourists have fallen ill after visiting several of the UK's best beaches amid ongoing sewage issues and high levels of water pollution.
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Data collated by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), a marine conservation charity, revealed it had received more than 700 reports of sickness across 406 areas of the UK.
Among the reports were hundreds linked to some of the UK's most prized blue flag beauty spots.
Blue flag beaches are a title given to those with the highest water quality, biodiversity and safety levels globally.
The charity has revealed that reports included tourists suffering from gastrointestinal issues, alongside ear, nose and throat problems, as well as skin and respiratory concerns.
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The charity has reported 765 sickness reports spanning 406 locations across the UK since the start of 2026.
Data reveals that 322 of those complaints were recorded since May 1 - a period plagued by heatwaves and extremely high weather conditions, as tourists flocked to the UK's beaches.
The closure comes as the UK is poised to experience its fifth heatwave of the year, with temperatures expected to reach 36C in some parts of the south.
The charity revealed the highest number of reports came from beaches located in Bournemouth, with 16 reports of feeling unwell.
It comes weeks after one UK beach forced to close after asbestos discovered in sand.
Plymouth City Council announced Mount Batten beach, also known as Batten Bay, would be closed from Friday afer the traces of asbestos fibres were found.
Asbestos was previously used in building construction and is only hazardous to health if it breaks down and fibres are released into the air.