It comes despite water quality being classed as "excellent" across parts of the UK

Union Jack parasol on the beach in Worthing, West Sussex in Summer, as data reveals hundreds of tourists have fallen ill. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hundreds of tourists have fallen ill after visiting several of the UK's best beaches amid ongoing sewage issues and high levels of water pollution.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Data collated by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), a marine conservation charity, revealed it had received more than 700 reports of sickness across 406 areas of the UK. Among the reports were hundreds linked to some of the UK's most prized blue flag beauty spots. Blue flag beaches are a title given to those with the highest water quality, biodiversity and safety levels globally. The charity has revealed that reports included tourists suffering from gastrointestinal issues, alongside ear, nose and throat problems, as well as skin and respiratory concerns. Read more: UK braces for 'unprecedented' fifth heatwave with parts of UK set to sizzle amid 36C temperatures Read more: Best locations to view Wednesday’s significant solar eclipse

Sandbanks, Poole Harbour, Dorset - as it was revealed that hundreds have fallen ill amid an ongoing sewage crisis across Britain. Picture: Alamy