Hundreds of people have turned out for a candlelit vigil to remember a father, mother and their son who were murdered in Co Louth earlier this week.

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin was among those who joined prayers for Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise, 56, and their son Evan, 27.

Shock was expressed by the local community after the bodies of the parents and their son, who had additional needs, were found at the family’s home in Drumgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

Warm tributes have been paid to all three and the impact they made, including Mr O’Connor’s work for disability advocacy and Mrs O’Connor’s as a nurse, while Evan was described as cherished by all who knew him.

