Hundreds of homes in Kent and Sussex left without water amid May heatwave
South East water blamed the outages on increased demand for water due to the hot weather
Hundreds of homes across the south east of England have been left without water as the UK swelters in record-breaking May heat.
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South East water blamed the outages, which have affected households in Kent and Sussex since Saturday, on increased demand for water amid the hot weather.
It said this meant it was having to pump more drinking water than usual to higher ground.
The worst-hit areas were Charing, Challock and Molash in Kent with about 800 homes impacted by outages on Sunday. About 250 homes remained affected by outages on Monday.
A spokesperson for the company said: “As a result of the recent hot weather, we’re seeing increased demand across our network and we’re having to pump far more drinking water than usual.”
It comes as the UK recorded the hottest May day on record over the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures in London passing 34C on Monday.
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The chairman of the crisis-stricken water company, Chris Train, was forced to resign earlier this month after the company came under criticism from MPs over repeated outages affecting thousands of customers.
MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee published a scathing report, saying they have “no confidence” in South East Water’s chief executive and board.
The company also faces a £22m fine by Ofwat, the water regulator, applying to issues during 2020 and 2023 in Kent and Sussex which affected more than 286,000 people.
Last December up to 16,000 homes went without water for almost a week, while in January about 30,000 properties faced issues.
South East Water’s incident manager, Steve Benton, said: “We are sorry to our customers in parts of Kent who have experienced low pressure or no water intermittently this weekend.
“Around 250 properties in the Charing, Challock and Molash areas have been impacted by water supply issues, including low pressure or no water. This follows a technical failure at our pumping station near Charing, which means we have struggled to push water to properties on higher ground.”
He said there was a bottled-water station open at Challock village hall, and deliveries were being made to some customers unable to visit.
“We’re sorry to all impacted customers for the disruption cause,” he said.