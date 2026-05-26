Hundreds of homes across the south east of England have been left without water as the UK swelters in record-breaking May heat.

South East water blamed the outages, which have affected households in Kent and Sussex since Saturday, on increased demand for water amid the hot weather.

It said this meant it was having to pump more drinking water than usual to higher ground.

The worst-hit areas were Charing, Challock and Molash in Kent with about 800 homes impacted by outages on Sunday. About 250 homes remained affected by outages on Monday.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As a result of the recent hot weather, we’re seeing increased demand across our network and we’re having to pump far more drinking water than usual.”

It comes as the UK recorded the hottest May day on record over the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures in London passing 34C on Monday.

Read more: Thames Water rescue deal threatened by Labour leadership limbo

Read more: South East Water boss to step down after damning report by MPs