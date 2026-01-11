The protests were sparked last week by soaring inflation, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across every province in Iran

Protestors burn images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally held in Solidarity with Iran's Uprising in central London. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

More than 500 protesters are believed to have been killed and 10,000 people arrested during the ongoing unrest in Iran.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) is reporting that 538 people have been killed as a result of protests across the Islamic Republic. Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has blamed the protests on "terrorists" connected to foreign powers, which are looking to "sow chaos and disorder" by "ordering riots". The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that there will be "nationwide rallies" on Monday to denounce the protests. The protests were sparked last week by soaring inflation, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across every province in Iran. Protesters are now calling for an end to the clerical rule of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have included chants in support of Iran's pre-revolution leader.

Protestors pose for a photograph as they burn an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally held in Solidarity with Iran's Uprising in central London on January 11. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. Picture: Khoshiran / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images