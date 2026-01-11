More than 500 protesters killed and 10,000 arrested amid unrest in Iran
The protests were sparked last week by soaring inflation, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across every province in Iran
More than 500 protesters are believed to have been killed and 10,000 people arrested during the ongoing unrest in Iran.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) is reporting that 538 people have been killed as a result of protests across the Islamic Republic.
Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has blamed the protests on "terrorists" connected to foreign powers, which are looking to "sow chaos and disorder" by "ordering riots".
The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that there will be "nationwide rallies" on Monday to denounce the protests.
Protesters are now calling for an end to the clerical rule of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have included chants in support of Iran’s pre-revolution leader.
Iran’s attorney general has said anyone caught protesting, or even helping protesters, could be charged with being “an enemy of God” – which is punished with the death penalty.
The latest death toll comes as The Wall Street Journal reports that US President Donald Trump will be briefed on Tuesday about the response options.
According to US officials, this could include military strikes or sanctions.
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, has suggested that any military action taken by America would be met with retaliation.
In a stark warning to the supreme leader, President Trump said the US would “hit them very hard” if the Iranian authorities continued to massacre protestors.
He wrote on Truth Social on Saturday evening: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”
Mr Trump also confirmed that US intelligence suggests the Iranian leader is planning to flee the country if protests continue.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Saturday evening that Iran's "long nightmare" is coming to an end and that "help is on the way".
The Senator for South Carolina took to social media to reaffirm that the United States supports the protests, adding that "protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah".
Mr Graham added that the "bravery and determination to end your oppression" has been noticed by President Donald Trump and "all who love freedom".