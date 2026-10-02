The protests against teacher shortages and dilapidated school buildings erupted in the Paris region last month but have turned increasingly violent as they spread nationwide

Riot police make their way towards protesters as highschool students demonstrate countrywide over what they denounce as poor learning conditions, near the Lycee Deodat high school in Toulouse. Picture: Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Around 400 schools in France are expected to remain closed on Friday after student protests over education-related grievances turned violent in some places.

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The protests against teacher shortages and dilapidated school buildings erupted in the Paris region last month but have turned increasingly violent as they spread nationwide, with dozens injured and police making hundreds of arrests. "There is an active and violent minority (participating in the protests) ... We're not entirely sure that they are even high-school students themselves", Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin told local media on Friday, adding that 2,000 people had been arrested since the protests began, with about two-thirds placed in police custody. "We have gone from high-school student demonstrations to a public-order disturbance. When people target buses and set schools on fire, it is no longer simply a protest issue," he also said. Read more: ‘I couldn’t let everybody else die’: Hero captain who saved 174 passengers after being stabbed by co-pilot breaks silence Read more: Putin warns the West 'not to escalate' war as Russia would use 'all weapons at its disposal'

A person throws objects into a fire as protesting students carry out blockading action, in Brest, western France, on October 2, 2026. Picture: FRED TANNEAU / AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with broadcaster France 2, French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on Thursday evening that "a little over 400 schools and other educational establishments" would remain closed on Friday. According to a source close to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, intelligence agencies told a crisis meeting on Thursday that the protest movement had been initiated by politicians from the hard left, including members of La France Insoumise (LFI). LFI lawmaker Louis Boyard denied the claim in comments to French broadcasters.

Police officers stand in front of protestors amid tear gas as protesting students carry out blockading action near the Kerichen high school in Brest. Picture: FRED TANNEAU / AFP via Getty Images