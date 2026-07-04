Hundreds of masked men, including white supremacist group Patriot Front, march through Washington on July 4th
Patriot Front, described as one of the country's most active white nationalist organisations, is marching on Washington DC during celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the US
Around 400 masked men, including members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, are marching through Washington, D.C. as celebrations kick off in the capital to mark the 250th anniversary of the US.
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In videos shared on social media, men can be seen marching in formation through the city, several clad in matching navy tops, khaki trousers, tan baseball caps and white face coverings to hide their identities.
Some can be seen carrying confederate flags, as well as US flags, as they head towards the Capitol.
This comes as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Washington for July 4 celebrations, which involve military displays, parades, fireworks and concerts.
Donald Trump will be marking the occasion with a political rally in a private area in the National Mall in Washington, to sign off on a weeks-long celebration which prompted backlash from critics as being divisive.
Some of the men marching are from Patriot Front, widely described as a white supremacist and neo-fascist group by civil rights organisations and extremism experts.
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The group formed in 2017 after splitting from the neo-Nazi organisation Vanguard America following the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Anti-Defamation League says that the group promotes the belief that the US should belong exclusively to the descendants of European settlers.
Patriot Front was described as one of the country's most active white nationalist organisations, according to the Southern Poverty Law Centre, evidenced by its numerous propaganda campaigns and highly choreographed flash demonstrations.
Around 400 white nationalist Patriot Front— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 4, 2026
members are marching in D.C. today with Confederate flags, etc.
A streamer with the group described it as a “total Aryan victory.” pic.twitter.com/Ke83IyMUIi
It is not immediately clear whether everyone participating in the July 4th march hailed from Patriot Front. In footage circulating online, participants can be seen with the organisation's distinctive uniforms, flags and marching formations tied to previous demonstrations.
Patriot Front members were also were seen riding on subway trains in the D.C. area. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers observed what it described as "First Amendment activities" in the area that day.
In a statement, the force said: "MPD recognises the rights of individuals to peacefully express their views and remains committed to maintaining public safety and security for DC residents and visitors."
This comes after USA Today obtained documents reportedly showing that the group had expanded its membership across almost every US state and had set a goal of recruiting 600 members by July 4, which would coincide with the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
Similar demonstrations have been organised by the group in Washington over recent years, which have frequently appeared without notice at high-profile public events.
Patriot Front typically marches in matching uniforms with members concealing their faces.
The group has not publicly commented on the July 4th demonstration.