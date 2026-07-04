Around 400 masked men, including members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front, are marching through Washington, D.C. as celebrations kick off in the capital to mark the 250th anniversary of the US.

In videos shared on social media, men can be seen marching in formation through the city, several clad in matching navy tops, khaki trousers, tan baseball caps and white face coverings to hide their identities.

Some can be seen carrying confederate flags, as well as US flags, as they head towards the Capitol.

This comes as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Washington for July 4 celebrations, which involve military displays, parades, fireworks and concerts.

Donald Trump will be marking the occasion with a political rally in a private area in the National Mall in Washington, to sign off on a weeks-long celebration which prompted backlash from critics as being divisive.

Some of the men marching are from Patriot Front, widely described as a white supremacist and neo-fascist group by civil rights organisations and extremism experts.

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