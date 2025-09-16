Hundreds of people working in the UK’s bars, restaurants, hotels and campsites are suspected to be victims of modern slavery. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Hundreds of people working in the UK’s bars, restaurants, hotels and campsites are suspected to be victims of modern slavery, some with debts as high as £30,000 after being "lured" by promises of a better life, according to a new report.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The charity Unseen said similar abuses evident in the care sector in recent years are now becoming apparent in the hospitality industry, with its helpline recording a sharp rise in potential victims linked to the skilled worker visa route. Last year, 75 modern slavery potential victims in the hospitality sector were reportedly on these visas, up from just one in 2023. Overall, between January 2024 and June 2025, there were 485 potential victims reported to the Unseen helpline working in food and drink venues, which can include takeaways and catering companies as well as bars and restaurants, and 85 in holiday accommodation such as hotels, motels, campsites and holiday lets. These included people on skilled worker visas, and those on other kinds of visas, or workers for which visa information was not made clear to the helpline. The report said: "The same characteristics that have been evident in modern slavery in the care sector since 2022 have now become apparent in hospitality, with migrant workers experiencing many of the same abuses at the hands of their employers." Read more: Tyler Robinson faces death penalty as 22-year-old charged with aggravated murder of Charlie Kirk Read more: Kemi Badenoch tells Labour 'we told you so' after migrant flights blocked

Waiter holding pile of plates. Picture: Alamy

"Key themes relate to a large disparity between what is promised to a worker and the reality once they arrive in the UK. Illegal fees are charged in exchange for visas and certificates of sponsorship; workers are commonly housed on site or in accommodation provided by their employer; workers are threatened with having their visas revoked or being deported." Figures published earlier this year suggested thousands of care workers have come to the UK in recent years under sponsors whose licences were later revoked, in estimates suggesting the scale of exploitation in the system. Justine Carter, deputy chief executive at Unseen, said the hospitality sector is showing "the same characteristics" of exploitation first seen in the UK care sector in 2022. She said: "There is a large disparity between what is promised to workers and the reality once they arrive in the UK. "Many are charged illegal fees, forced into substandard housing, and threatened with deportation if they speak up." The report said that while employers are required to cover costs relating to recruitment, this is not always what happens, with "many employers" not only demanding migrant workers pay for their visas and certificates of sponsorship, but also charging them "exorbitant fees". The helpline has had examples of hospitality workers being illegally charged between £4,000 and £30,000 by their employers for so-called visa fees, with average debts at around £18,271.

Download the new LBC App. Picture: Global