Hundreds of workers will strike on the same day Ofgem announces its latest energy price cap.

More than 700 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union employed by the energy regulator in Glasgow, London and Cardiff will walk out for three days from August 26 in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

The regulator is set to announce the next energy price cap on August 27, which will determine the maximum amount firms can charge households for every unit of gas and electricity.

In a ballot, 85.22 per cent of members voted for strike action.

They are demanding Ofgem resolve long-standing pay issues in the organisation, engage with unions and provide reassurances on jobs.

Read more: Revealed: AI deepfakes of famous doctors, including Michael Mosley, used by firms to push products

Read more: White House names Anchorage as location for Trump-Putin peace summit