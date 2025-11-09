Hundreds marched in protest over plans to house 600 asylum seekers in an East Sussex military site

Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, one of two barracks which will be used to house asylum seekers temporarily. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Hundreds took to the streets in East Sussex to protest against plans to house asylum seekers at a military site on the outskirts of Crowborough.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The protests come after the government's announcement that 600 people would be temporarily housed at a nearly military training camp. Local resident Keith Brown said: "If you dump any 600 young men of undocumented, unknown origin in a small town, you're asking for trouble." A Home Office spokesman said "the right to protest is fundamental to our democracy". They went on to emphasise the government's aim to "close every asylum hotel" - a pledge Labour will attempt to meet before the next election. They claimed work is "well under way" to find more suitable accommodation for asylum seekers going forward. Read more: MP plans legal challenge over 'wholly inappropriate' asylum site Read more: 'Kept in the dark' Furious Highland councillors slam Home Office over asylum seeker barracks plan

Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, one of two barracks which will be used to house asylum seekers temporarily. Picture: Alamy

Resident Ben Grant said that the plans were concerning locals. "Straight after our last council meeting, I had a lot of our vulnerable, elderly and especially women who told me they are really worried about their safety," he said. Fellow resident Rachel Nichols added: "We shouldn't be put in a position where we have to stretch ourselves further to accommodate people who are not offering something back to our community." Steve Smith, from refugee charity Care4Calais said that the government have a duty to house those who would be otherwise destitute, but called Crowborough was a "dilapidated old army camp". As consequence, he predicted that the costs to set up the accommodation would be high. "From my point of view, shovelling people into former barracks is not the best use of money and for those seeking asylum," said Mr Smith. He said because many had been through traumatic experiences, including war, detention and modern day slavery, housing them in old barracks was "not the best".

Crowborough, East Sussex has spoken… The plan to house 600+ unvetted immigrants in Army Barracks is NOT welcomed 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/uKC3LKHRTE — Liam Tuffs (@liamtuffs1) November 8, 2025

Wealden District Council raised concerns about staffing at the camp, as well as police capabilities and the additional strain on local public services, which are already under strain. Locals have particularly raised concerns about the migrants registering with GPs, with residents already struggling to book appointments - a service the NHS is required by law to provide to asylum seekers. Deputy leader of the District Council, Rachel Millward, revealed the local authority had sought legal advice about the move, with the council unable to stop the move via planning powers as the site was Crown land. A petition against the move has also been set up, which has attracted about 6,000 signatures.

Views Of Crowborough Army Training Camp In East Sussex. Picture: Getty