Nearly $20 million in cash has been discovered buried in forests and hidden in farm buildings and warehouses as part of an investigation into Miklos Sesztak, a former minister under Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán.

Sesztak, who served as minister of national development for four of Orbán’s 16 years as prime minister, is being investigated over allegations that he accepted bribes as part of an arrangement involving a state-owned transport company.

Orbán’s successor, Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has pledged to launch a comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations.

Following the two-day search, which uncovered cash hidden in secluded locations across the country, Magyar described the discovery as marking the end of the "mafia”, referring to Orbán’s Fidesz party and its Christian Democrat allies.

In a statement late on Friday, the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office said it had discovered “large quantities of cash buried in forests, concealed in agricultural buildings, warehouses and a residential property, and stored in a high-value safe in a hidden location”.

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