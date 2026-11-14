Hungarian authorities recover $20 million in cash buried in forests during investigation of Orbán-era minister
The cash was discovered as part of an investigation into former Hungarian minister Miklos Sesztak
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Nearly $20 million in cash has been discovered buried in forests and hidden in farm buildings and warehouses as part of an investigation into Miklos Sesztak, a former minister under Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán.
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Sesztak, who served as minister of national development for four of Orbán’s 16 years as prime minister, is being investigated over allegations that he accepted bribes as part of an arrangement involving a state-owned transport company.
Orbán’s successor, Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has pledged to launch a comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations.
Following the two-day search, which uncovered cash hidden in secluded locations across the country, Magyar described the discovery as marking the end of the "mafia”, referring to Orbán’s Fidesz party and its Christian Democrat allies.
In a statement late on Friday, the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office said it had discovered “large quantities of cash buried in forests, concealed in agricultural buildings, warehouses and a residential property, and stored in a high-value safe in a hidden location”.
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Authorities recovered 5,071,632,000 forints, €2,658,350 and US $1,257,100 during the two-day operation, bringing the combined total to approximately $19.5 million.
The National Asset Recovery and Protection Office confirmed that the recovered money had been deposited into the Hungarian State Treasury’s account.
In response to the discovery, Orbán’s Fidesz party said on Facebook that it hoped Sesztak had no connection to the recovered cash.
The party said: “Since the change of regime, every lawmaker in Hungary has sworn an oath to abide by and enforce the law. Fidesz-KDNP (Christian Democrats) cannot associate itself with anyone who fails to do so. We trust that the images published by the NVVH (asset recovery office) have nothing to do with Miklos Sesztak”.
Sesztak, who served as Orbán’s development minister from 2014 to 2018, has denied any wrongdoing.
Sesztak’s lawyer, Gábor Papp, told the local news website Telex that the cash recovered during the operation did not belong to his client.
Sesztak remains a member of parliament’s Economic and Energy Affairs Committee.
Orbán has not publicly responded to the latest development, although he has previously condemned investigations into his close associates as “political persecution” and claimed they were part of efforts to imprison him.