The right-wing populist conceded on Sunday after sueffering a thumping defeat by the upstart opposition Tisza party.

: Revellers celebrate the resounding Tisza party win in Hungarian parliamentary elections on April 12, 2026 in Budapest. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jubilant Hungarians have shared their reactions after authoritarian populist Viktor Orbán was trounced in the country’s election after 16 years in power.

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The right-wing politician conceded defeat on Sunday as the upstart opposition Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, triumphed with a ​landslide victory. The people of Hungary are hopeful the result could open the way for reforms that to ‌combat corruption ⁠and restore the independence of the judiciary and other institutions. “A huge sense of relief and joy has taken over public life. Now, we finally have democracy,” Romeo Toth, a butcher and cook, told the New York Times. He was among a huge crowd Sunday night that descended on the banks of the Danube River opposite the country’ Parliament Building in Budapest. Eszter Bodrogi, 52, told the newspaper: “I never thought that this would happen in my lifetime.” Read more: Viktor Orbán, Hungarian leader and key ally to Trump & Putin, concedes defeat after 16 years in power Read more: Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

Participants display an election campaign poster of Hungary's prime minister-elect, Peter Magyar and a flag of the European Union during a spontaneous gathering to celebrate. Picture: Getty

She added: “I really feel like we belong to Europe… This was taken away from us, bit by bit.” Anna, 24, from Fejér county, told the Guardian: “I really hope these next four years will be better than the past sixteen. “And honestly, I was doubtful. I was hoping Tisza would win, but I was hopeful during the past elections, too,” she said. Anna added that she would party into the night drinking spritzer as she celebrates with everyone on the bank of the Danube. Nori, 24, told the newspaper: “This dictatorship, it’s right-wing ideology, and all of that will disappear now, and we have a chance for a better country. I am so happy. I’m feeling hopeful and happy.” Speaking to supporters by the banks of the Danube, the country’s new leader Péter Magyar said: "We did it. "Together we overthrew the Hungarian regime.” "You performed a miracle today, Hungary made history today," he told the audience, as they chanted "Ria-Ria-Hungaria!"

Celebrations continued on the streets of the city’s capital into Monday, and some even tore down the Orbán party’s anti-Ukraine posters across the city. Many of those had already been defaced in the final days of the campaign.Upon hearing the results, Hungarians were heard chanting “It’s over! It’s over” at Budapest’s Batthyány metro station. An end to Orban's period in ​government after 16 years in power would have significant implications not only for Hungary, but for the European Union, Ukraine and beyond. It would ​likely spell an end to Hungary's adversarial role inside the EU, possibly opening the way for a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan to war-battered Ukraine blocked by Orban.

Viktor Orban conceded defeat. Picture: Getty