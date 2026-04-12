Voting has closed in Hungary’s national election, with final opinion polls suggesting the opposition Tisza party could oust Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power.

Orbán, the European Union’s longest-serving leader, is widely seen as a nationalist ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has the backing of Donald Trump.

Polls opened at 6 am and closed at 7 pm with initial results expected Sunday night.

Turnout hit 77% according to the Election Committee, a record for Hungary’s post-communist period.

Two surveys, conducted before voting started and published after ​polling stations closed on Sunday, showed the centre-right Tisza party of Peter Magyar garnering 55-57% support, ahead of ​Orban's nationalist Fidesz party.

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