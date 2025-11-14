The Hunger Games review: impressive production blazes onto the London stage
I love the Hunger Games and always have done. It was a big part of my teenage years - I even studied the Suzanne Collins text in school.
I’ve recently re-read the trilogy and devoured the two recently-released prequels. The films are marvellous, but I always enjoyed the glamour of the Capitol more than the drama of the games itself. I was pleased to see that this production didn’t slim down the absurdity of the futuristic capital city - in fact, the whole first half was spent getting to know Panem.
I had high hopes for the stage show, playing in a purpose-built arena in the Capitol-like Canary Wharf. I wasn’t let down.
Whoever designed the staging deserves every accolade possible - they are the star of the show. It was unbelievable, genuinely. I’ve never seen a production which is so ambitious. Chariots flying through the sky, whole sections of the audience’s seats moving to reshape the stage and futuristic sets rising and falling through the stage.
My eyes never got bored. If anything, I found the sensory overload quite overwhelming at times.
Mia Carragher, daughter of footballer Jamie, plays Katniss Everdeen. She’s excellent - emotional in the right places and doesn’t just do an impression of the filmstar Jennifer Lawrence.
The producers are blessed with some wonderful other characters - the ridiculously out of touch Effie Trinket, who manages the contestants from District 12. My favourite has to be Caesar Flickerman - the campest man to ever be created. Both are played excellently.
The rest of the cast are a mixed bag, as were the American accents which felt unnecessary.
Megastar John Malkovich was billed as President Snow, the all-powerful dictator of Panem. Instead, he appeared on a screen, delivering his pre-recorded lines half-heartedly. While a nice idea, it turned out to be an unnecessary gimmick.
The games themselves were never going to be as visually impressive on stage - the films rely heavily on CGI to create the mutts which attack the contestants.
This book-turned film-turned stage show is one of the greatest stories of the 21st Century. I hope this dazzling production will shine for many years to come.
The Hunger Games: On Stage is booking until October 2026.