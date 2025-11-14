I love the Hunger Games and always have done. It was a big part of my teenage years - I even studied the Suzanne Collins text in school.

I’ve recently re-read the trilogy and devoured the two recently-released prequels. The films are marvellous, but I always enjoyed the glamour of the Capitol more than the drama of the games itself. I was pleased to see that this production didn’t slim down the absurdity of the futuristic capital city - in fact, the whole first half was spent getting to know Panem.

I had high hopes for the stage show, playing in a purpose-built arena in the Capitol-like Canary Wharf. I wasn’t let down.

Whoever designed the staging deserves every accolade possible - they are the star of the show. It was unbelievable, genuinely. I’ve never seen a production which is so ambitious. Chariots flying through the sky, whole sections of the audience’s seats moving to reshape the stage and futuristic sets rising and falling through the stage.

My eyes never got bored. If anything, I found the sensory overload quite overwhelming at times.