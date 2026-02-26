Police want to trace this man after he attacked a woman at random. Picture: Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for a man who knocked a woman out with his elbow in a random attack.

Gardai have put out an appeal to try and trace the man after the ‘serious’ attack in Cork. The victim was walking on Oliver Plunkett Street in the city centre on November 23 last year. The man walked past her and elbowed her in the face as he passed by.

The pair were complete strangers and she was attacked at random. The woman was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken orbital bone, police said - her eye socket. The man strolls off afterwards with his hands in his pockets.

They said the suspect is around 5'8 and of a stocky build. Picture: Police