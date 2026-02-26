Hunt for man who knocked stranger out cold with elbow in random attack as she passed him on street
Police are hunting for a man who knocked a woman out with his elbow in a random attack.
Gardai have put out an appeal to try and trace the man after the ‘serious’ attack in Cork.
The victim was walking on Oliver Plunkett Street in the city centre on November 23 last year.
The man walked past her and elbowed her in the face as he passed by.
The pair were complete strangers and she was attacked at random.
The woman was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken orbital bone, police said - her eye socket.
The man strolls off afterwards with his hands in his pockets.
Gardai described the man as around 5’8” tall with a stocky build and dark facial hair.
They believe he is in his late twenties to early-to-mid thirties.
Garda Freegrove said: “It’s a serious assault incident that happened on November 23 in Cork City.
“Now the man we’re looking to identify is here in the center of the screen wearing a green and black North Face jacket.
“As he walks past a group of people on Oliver Plunkett Street, he lifts his elbow and hits a woman in the head, knocking her unconscious.
“He quickly made his way along Oliver Plunkett Street and away from the scene, and the victim was left with a broken orbital bone on her right eye socket.
He continued: “He’s believed to be in his late-20s to mid-30s and around 5’8” in height.
“Now he had a stocky build and dark hair and beard. And as I said, he was wearing that green and black North Face jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with gardai on 1800 40 50 60.