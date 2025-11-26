Police are searching for an elderly missing farmer who disappeared two days before his son was found dead in an apparent suicide.

The disappearance of Brian Wright, 82, is being treated as a homicide investigation.

His son, Charles, 52, was found dead in an outbuilding in Langford, near Newark on Saturday.

Wright remains missing, however police have launched the homicide probe after receiving intelligence that he has died.

Charles’s death is not being treated as suspicious but detectives are treating it as ‘linked’ to his father’s disappearance.

In an incident on Gainsborough Road, Winthorpe, shortly before 10:00 on Saturday, Charles is thought to have driven his car into his brother James and another man.

They were not badly hurt.

James Wright told neighbours that his father’s disappearance was ‘totally out of character’ and it came after an argument with his brother, according to the Daily Mail.

Nottingham Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to officers’ previous contact with family members.

Inspector Charlotte Ellam, district commander for Newark, said: “Search items have been deployed to the surrounding area and we will provide further updates when we can.

“These tragic events have understandably caused concern and shock in the local community.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said that an investigation into Charles Wright’s death was also ongoing, adding: “Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of inquiries. However, I’d like to reassure members of the community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public. We would also ask the public to respect the privacy of family members at what is an incredibly difficult time for them.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.