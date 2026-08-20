Two teenage siblings have been missing for three days since taking their family car from their west London home.

Mukarma, 16, and Muhammed, 14, were reported missing from their home in Hayes on Monday morning. The Metropolitan Police is searching for the duo, who are believed to have run away.

Muhammed is described as being Asian, 5ft 9in, with a slim build, shoulder-length black hair and often wears glasses.

Mukarma is described as being Asian, 5ft 3in, with a slim build and long, black, wavy hair that she often wears in braids. On one side of her face, she has a dimple and police have advised she may be wearing a hijab.

Officers received reports of the missing teens at around 9.30am on Monday morning after they were found missing from their beds by their parents.

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