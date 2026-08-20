Hunt for runaway siblings after teenage brother and sister disappear in family car
Mukarma, 16, and Muhammed, 14, were reported missing from their home in Hayes on Monday morning
Two teenage siblings have been missing for three days since taking their family car from their west London home.
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Mukarma, 16, and Muhammed, 14, were reported missing from their home in Hayes on Monday morning. The Metropolitan Police is searching for the duo, who are believed to have run away.
Muhammed is described as being Asian, 5ft 9in, with a slim build, shoulder-length black hair and often wears glasses.
Mukarma is described as being Asian, 5ft 3in, with a slim build and long, black, wavy hair that she often wears in braids. On one side of her face, she has a dimple and police have advised she may be wearing a hijab.
Officers received reports of the missing teens at around 9.30am on Monday morning after they were found missing from their beds by their parents.
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The family’s car was also reported as missing to police and officers suspect the children used the vehicle in their getaway.
The missing car is a white Toyota Prius, with the registration KR10 NTF.
The vehicle was identified travelling on the A40 Oxford Road near Gerrards Cross travelling westbound towards Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at around 11.25am.
There have been no further sightings of the vehicle since that incident, and the teens have not been seen or heard from.
Det Sgt Gary Walker, leading the investigation, said: “We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mukarma and Muhammed due to their ages, the length of time they have been missing and the belief that they may be driving a car without a licence.
“It is now a critical time in our investigation. By now the children, who are extremely vulnerable, could be anywhere in the country, so we are appealing to public to come forward with any information or sightings. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have offered them assistance or accommodation in recent days.
“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial to our investigation.”