'Do not let him bully you' Hunter Biden's message to Andy Burnham ahead of Trump meeting
Hunter Biden has told LBC what his message to Andy Burnham would be ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump next week.
Hunter Biden has told LBC what his message to Andy Burnham would be ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump next week.
Listen to this article
The Prime Minister is due to meet the US President face-to-face for the first time since entering Number 10. It marks a major diplomatic test for Burnham, who has so far only spoken to the US president remotely.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the son of Joe Biden urged Burnham: "Do not let him bully you. Stand up.
"Americans will applaud you for it, and so will, I believe, the people in, in the UK. I cannot possibly speak for you. Do not let him bully you.
"Stand up for the, for the principles that, that, that his government and his country believes in, and do not let him bully you."
He added he doesn't think the current president has any plans of leaving the White House in 2028.
The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, The Times reports.
Downing Street had previously suggested the face-to-face meeting was not a certainty due to schedule clashes, but it is now reportedly expected to go ahead.
Last week, the pair agreed on the need to “continue working towards a ceasefire that prevented more loss of life” in Ukraine during another phone call.
Hunter Biden also said American politics had become a “full-on 24/7 shouting match” and warned that the country's future “does not look bright” - unless “we find our way back.”