Hunter Biden has told LBC what his message to Andy Burnham would be ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump next week.

The Prime Minister is due to meet the US President face-to-face for the first time since entering Number 10. It marks a major diplomatic test for Burnham, who has so far only spoken to the US president remotely.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the son of Joe Biden urged Burnham: "Do not let him bully you. Stand up.

"Americans will applaud you for it, and so will, I believe, the people in, in the UK. I cannot possibly speak for you. Do not let him bully you.

"Stand up for the, for the principles that, that, that his government and his country believes in, and do not let him bully you."

He added he doesn't think the current president has any plans of leaving the White House in 2028.