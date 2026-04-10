The son of former president Joe Biden said he was ‘100% in’ on social media

Hunter Biden has challenged Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump to a cage fight. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

The son of former President Joe Biden has challenged Donald Trump’s two eldest sons to a cage fight.

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In a video on Instagram, Hunter Biden said he was “100% in” for fighting President Trump’s eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric. The battle of the presidential offspring was reportedly suggested by influencer and commentator Andrew Callaghan for his media company's "Channel 5 Carnival" tour. In the video, Hunter Biden says the influencer called and offered to organise the fight. He said: “I told him I’d do it - 100% in if he can pull it off.” Read more: Police in London and Manchester given extra £5 million following Golders Green attack Read more: Navy block from boarding Russian tankers in Channel as Putin humiliates Starmer after seizure threats

Andrew Callaghan said he believed Hunter Biden made the comments "in jest" but that he's "more than happy to facilitate" the cage fight if Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are "willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat." It is not yet clear when, where or indeed if the fight will take place. Nor is it clear whether Hunter Biden would be fighting both Trump sons at once if they do accept the challenge. If it takes place, it wouldn’t be the only presidential-adjacent cage fight this year. In June, Donald Trump is hosting a UFC fight on the White House Lawn to mark 250 years of US independence, as well as the president’s 80th birthday.

First Lady Melania Trump makes a statement denying her involvement with convicted child sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy