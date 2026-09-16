The son of former president Joe Biden told LBC’s Andrew Marr he believed Trump represented the biggest global crisis since the Second World War

By Georgia Bell

Hunter Biden has warned Donald Trump is an “existential threat” to the US, NATO and the wider world, in an interview with LBC.

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Hunter Biden. Picture: LBC

This comes as political tensions continue to simmer approaching the midterm elections, as Democrats hope to regain control of Congress and strengthen the security of the Trump administration. Biden called for a political “reckoning” after the Trump presidency, saying the US could not simply return to normal. “I believe one of the mistakes of the first Trump administration was that we could just somehow get over it and everybody would kind of come back together and there would be a return to normal,” he said. “But that is not happening. The horse is out of the barn.” The former attorney also said Democrats should consider impeachment proceedings if they regained control of the House of Representatives. He alleged that Trump acted in a way which amounted to “high crimes and misdemeanours”, including starting the war with Iran without securing congressional approval.

Biden also said he feared that Trump may attempt to stay in the White House beyond the end of his term. Picture: Getty

Biden also levelled strong criticism against the financial activities of Donald Trump Jr., since his father returned to office. He claimed that Trump Jr.’s firms had received more than $3.4bn in US Department of Defence contracts during the first 600 days of the administration, as well as a $670m Defence Department loan guarantee. He also claimed that an individual close to Russian president Vladimir Putin had helped subsidise parts of Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding, adding “the audacity of it is shocking to me.” Biden added that the regularity of the alleged ethical controversies had caused some Americans to become desensitised and argued that people were being “overwhelmed with information”. “In many respects, I think it's part of their plan,” he added.

Biden claimed that Netanyahu had known an attack was being planned for October 7th. Picture: Getty

He also levelled strong criticism against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war in Gaza, which he described as “akin to genocide”, while acknowledging that the term was “very loaded”. Biden claimed that Netanyahu had known an attack was being planned for October 7th but “did absolutely nothing about it”. When asked by Andrew whether he would run for president, Biden said he had no intention to stand for office. He said he wanted to focus on supporting people affected by addiction, having previously spoken publicly about his own recovery. Biden said the public scrutiny around his addiction had forced him to confront it openly and argued that this had, “in many ways”, saved his life.