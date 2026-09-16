Mr Biden said he had been clean from drugs and alcohol for more than seven years after a period of addiction he described as “truly life-threatening”

Mr Biden said he had been clean from drugs and alcohol for more than seven years after a period of addiction he described as “truly life-threatening”. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Hunter Biden has said being forced to confront his addiction in public helped free him from the “shame” which can prevent people from seeking help.

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Speaking to Andrew Marr, Mr Biden said he had been clean from drugs and alcohol for more than seven years after a period of addiction he described as “truly life-threatening”. He said recovery can be especially difficult when people feel unable to be honest about the consequences of their addiction with themselves, loved ones and their wider community. “They are kind of trapped in the shame of what their addiction led them to,” he said. “It’s very hard to get honest about it.” Read more: Donald Trump is 'existential threat' to entire globe, warns Hunter Biden - as he calls for political 'reckoning' in US Read more: Joe Biden’s 'painful' prostate cancer has spread to other parts of his body, son Hunter Biden reveals

Mr Biden said years of public scrutiny had meant there was “nowhere to hide”, forcing him to confront the reality of his addiction. He added: “I had to get honest with myself about it. And because there was nowhere to hide, I had to get honest with everyone around me. “And I think in many ways it saved my life.” He has previously written about long-running problems with addiction and repeated periods of sobriety and relapse in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things.

Mr Biden has linked his addiction to unresolved grief following the 1972 car crash which killed his mother and sister,. Picture: Getty