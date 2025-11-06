Dave Scott, 57, was waiting to collect his daughter at Huntingdon railway station when a man holding a knife tried to get in his car. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A father used his car to ram a man accused of stabbing 10 people in a horrifying knife attack on a train moments before police swooped in to arrest him.

Forensic investigations carried out by police following train attack. Picture: Getty

When the attacker started "chopping down" on his BMW, he drove off but spun around "to hit him again if he was up or not. "At that point the police just appeared from everywhere," he added. He was just yards away when police made the arrest, and he left his car in position lighting up the area so officers could see. Mr Scott's car could still be seen inside the police cordon after the incident.

Anthony Williams, 32, was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the train incident. He is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.