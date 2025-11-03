Stephen came face-to-face with the knifeman during Saturday's attack - which left ten people critically injured

By Henry Moore

A hero who confronted the Huntingdon train attacker, sustaining multiple injuries in the process, has described the moment he tried to stop the “crazed” knifeman’s rampage.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Stephen Crean, from London, opened up about challenging the knifeman, who left ten people with life-threatening injuries when he launched the attack on a train service from Doncaster to London King's Cross on Saturday. As the pair struggled, the attacker hauntingly asked Stephen, “Do you want to die?” “I was sitting down and the doors opened and there was a lot of shouting and then quite a few people ran past,” he told LBC. He then turned and saw the knifeman “waving an oversized” blade. Read more: 'Hero' Huntingdon train driver who helped save lives of passengers revealed as Iraq war veteran Read more: Horror on the 18:25: Hero rail worker fights for life after train rampage

Stephen then began moving down the carriage, seeing other survivors lock themselves in toilets as they attempted to escape the attacker. Eventually, Stephen came face-to-face with the attacker. “It was just me against him. “So I was just trying to hold him in his hand and the blade was going all around. “It was right up close, it was like a sword “I mean, it might be exaggerating, but that's what it felt like.”

Stephen eventually escaped, locking himself in a toilet for safety, but was seriously injured in the process. “I got away and then I got into the toilet and by then I was bleeding lots, my head has got lots and lots of stitches all over my head and my hand is severe with the knife wounds, but I think every finger's basically probably needs plastic surgery.” A train worker who suffered life-threatening injuries attempting to stop the attacker remains in a critical condition this morning. Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of British Transport Police (BTP), said CCTV from the train showed the man's actions "were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people's lives". Passengers have spoken of the horror which unfolded shortly after the train left Peterborough station, with one woman saying she felt "very lucky" to be unharmed after begging the man to spare her life when he chased after her. Other passengers spoke of hiding in train toilets and the buffet car to protect themselves during the bloody rampage.

