Stephen Crean was stabbed six times by the suspect. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A football fan has recalled the moment the suspected Huntingdon train attacker asked him 'do you want to die?' before being stabbed six times.

Train passenger Stephen Creen, 61, came face-to-face with alleged attacker Anthony Williams to try and stop the rampage which left 11 people injured, including a rail worker who remains critical. Mr Creen, who compared the knife held by the alleged stabber to a Japanese sword, tried to stop the attack because "it did not dawn on me not to". But as he went to do so, the inkmaker says he was asked the chilling question by the knifeman before being attacked. On Monday, 32-year-old Williams was charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident. Read more: Airport-style security at UK train stations 'not practical,' insists Transport Secretary in wake of Huntington knife attack Read more: 'Hero' Huntingdon train driver who helped save lives of passengers revealed as Iraq war veteran

A total of ten people were initially taken to hospital following the incident. Picture: Alamy

Mr Green, from London, told The Telegraph he tried to stop the attack and said "it did not dawn on me not to." "It was me with him," he told the newspaper. "He had a great big oversized kitchen knife. It was as if it was a Japanese sword or something. "He came towards me and said to me 'do you want to die?' That’s what he said."

Mr Crean was treated for injuries to his hand and back after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Mr Creen was returning from watching Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday when chaos unfolded shortly after 7.30pm. He added: "All of a sudden the door of the carriage opened, people ran past me and they were shouting 'run, run, run, man's got knife.' "So I let these people run past me, families, women, young lads. "Finally they had all packed into the buffet car and the toilets and locked the doors, as you do, and so that was it for me." Mr Creen then walked through the buffet car to the carriage where the attacker started the assaults.

He described him as being over 6ft 1inch, wearing a grey tracksuit, and having short afro-style hair and a southern accent. "I could see somebody on the floor behind him with what looked like blood on them,' he recalled. "He got nearer and nearer to me, so I went a little bit further back. "He came up and by that point I was back at the buffet car but they were making sure that door was locked. I heard it click and that's when it kicked off. "He just looked pretty moody, pretty angry. He was on a mission. He knew what he wanted to do and he was going to do it. "And then, all of a sudden, this knife comes out, and I went straight for him. "I tried to punch him, this and that. I was trying to hold his arm [with his knife]. It kicked off. But he caught me on the top of the head."

Anthony Williams is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attack. Picture: Alamy

Mr Creen said he was stabbed in his left hand, three times in his back, once on his bottom and twice in his head. "I just tried to hold him off and to keep the knife away but it caught me. He got me a lot on my left hand, three times on my back, once on my bottom and twice on my head. "I was bleeding a lot. "It all happened so quickly and then he went back the other way, and then he went to the buffet car [where passengers were sheltering] but the door was already locked. "I think my phone had dropped on the floor, so I picked it up and I went the other way to him. "I sneaked in a toilet. I got in there and he came back to find me, but I'd locked the door by then. So I lay down, because by then I felt a bit wheezy and tired and I was losing blood. It must have been about 10 minutes.

Huntingdon Station was set to reopen on Monday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

"But then there was big banging and kicking and shouting outside, and it was armed police. "They came on board and I said my name and they said, ‘Yeah, Stephen, you can open the door’. But even when I opened the door they had the gun pointing at me to make sure it was me and I hadn't put on a voice. "Luckily we were at the (Huntingdon) platform by then so it enabled me to get off. "They opened the door just for me and it was clever. They didn’t open the whole train, otherwise he's gonna get off." Mr Creen was taken to hospital by ambulance where his wounds were dressed and stitched up and he was discharged at 6am on Sunday.

A LNER worker remains in a life-threatening condition. Picture: Getty

Asked why he ran towards danger to confront the attacker, he said: "I think there was no other choice. It just didn’t dawn on me not to. "My motive was to protect people. I think it’s just in my blood. I will always do that. I was scared, but then it went away. You just do whatever. You just go with it." Mr Creen is now taking medication to guard against possible HIV infection after the attacker reportedly used the same knife on multiple victims. He currently has his hand completely strapped. Asked whether he is a hero, he said: "One woman messaged me on Facebook and said 'You probably saved my daughter’s life.' "I'm not brave. There’s gonna be braver people than me. The train guard, the police, and then the guys that got me off the train. "And the poor train guard that got stabbed and is still in there [hospital] now. "I played my part. I tried my best, that's all I could do. "I'm not a troublemaker. I've never got involved with trouble in my life. I’m not a fighter. I don’t do that sort of thing. But if someone came here and started on you, I'll have a go – even if I can’t use my left hand." Separately, Williams is charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of Saturday, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife. He will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, an Iraq war veteran, also broke his silence on Monday. After being alerted to the attack, Mr Johnson immediately contacted a signaller who then diverted the service off its usual route and into Huntingdon. He said: "As train drivers, we hold a lot of responsibility. "We practise our emergency response and keep up to date with our knowledge of the route, so if needed, we know exactly where to stop and what to do. "The action I took is the same as any other driver. I think my colleagues onboard were the real heroes and I’d like to pay tribute to their bravery." A statement released by LNER paid tribute to him. They said: "Andrew called upon his near 20-year driving experience to request an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station, allowing police to access the train and apprehend a violent suspect. "Before joining the railway, Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 17 years. "LNER drivers undergo more than 300 hours of classroom and practical training before becoming operational on the railway. "Once qualified, they are regularly assessed, with a two-year cycle of rigorous competency checks."

Train driver Andrew Johnson, a former Royal Navy and Iraq war veteran. Picture: Social Media