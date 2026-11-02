Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

A knifeman who stabbed 10 people on a London-bound train had paced up and down the carriage of a separate service the day before and said “I am the baddest, no-one is as bad as me”, a court heard.

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Passenger Ethan Daniels described the behaviour of a man – agreed by the prosecution and defence to be Anthony Williams – as “erratic” in a statement read at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. Mr Daniels, who was on a southbound service from Peterborough on the evening of October 31 last year, said Williams appeared to reach for a bag and “said ‘I’m going to do it’, but then threw the bag away saying ‘no, I can’t do it’”. He said he had heard “what I would describe as Halloween music” before he saw Williams “come from the front of the train, the music was coming from his mobile (phone)”. “He was erratic, he was dodgy,” Mr Daniels said, adding he was “in fear for my safety”. Williams, 33, denies attempting to murder 10 people on an LNER train that was stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, the following evening, on November 1 last year.

Pontoon Dock DLR station, East London, UK. Picture: Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty

He also denies the attempted murders of three people in Peterborough on October 31, and of a 17-year-old boy at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of November 1. Another passenger, Abbie Harrison-Evans, said in a statement read to the court that Williams was “playing spooky Halloween music from his phone” and was “shouting ‘I am the baddest’”. She said her “first impression was he was suffering from a mental condition”. Ms Harrison-Evans said Williams had a black rucksack on the seat next to him and “kept grabbing it and saying ‘I’m going to do it’.” “It looked like he was reaching for something inside the black rucksack,” she said. She said he would say “I’m going to do it” then “not now, can’t do it now”. “His erratic and concerning behaviour made me feel scared,” she said, adding that she “thought he was going to hurt us”.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Anthony Williams appearing at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Another passenger on the October 31 train service, Keirah Lee-Oakman, said Williams “appeared to be talking and mumbling to himself”. “He began walking up and down the carriage shouting random words like ‘boom’ and ‘power’,” she said. She said she heard Williams mention “the word ‘devil’” but “much of what he said was inaudible as he was mumbling and incoherent”. Ms Lee-Oakman said she felt “increasingly uncomfortable” and after leaving the train at St Neots she messaged the British Transport Police. Jurors were earlier shown video footage of Williams at Ritzy barber shop in Peterborough on October 31 last year, where he went inside with a knife causing people to move away. In footage he is heard swearing and saying “liar” outside the shop before he went in, with much of what he said inside inaudible.