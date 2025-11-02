Some 51,527 knife crime offences were recorded by forces in England and Wales in the 12 months to June

Police officers and a dog handler work on the platform alongside an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station following a stabbing on a train. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Huntingdon train attack is the latest in a number of high-profile multiple stabbings in the UK, but recent statistics have shown knife crime figures are down with homicides at an historic low.

Just this month, Wayne Broadhurst 49, was stabbed to death as he was walking his dog in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, west London. Safi Dawood, 22, has been charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst, as well as attempting to murder his landlord Shahzad Farrukh, 45, and a 14-year-old boy. And on October 2, 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie was shot dead after he launched a knife attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, while wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt. Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed in the incident, which happened at about 9.30am. These cases follow the murders of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, in July 2024. Read more: How mass stabbing on high-speed train that passengers fighting for their lives unfolded Read more: King and Queen 'truly appalled and shocked' by Huntingdon train stabbing

Axel Rudakubana murdered three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in July last year. Picture: PA

Axel Rudakubana, who was aged 17, murdered Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and injured 10 others in the attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. And in June 2023, 32-year-old Valdo Calocane fatally stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar as they walked home from a night out in Nottingham before he killed 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates and attempted to kill three others. But latest crime figures for England and Wales, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), have shown that in general, knife offences have been falling and homicides are at a historic low. Some 51,527 knife crime offences were recorded by forces in England and Wales in the 12 months to June. This was down year on year by 5 per cent from 54,215 and is 7 per cent below the pre-pandemic figure of 55,170 offences in 2019/20. Knife-enabled homicides stood at 196 in the year to June, down 18 per cent from 239 in the previous 12 months. However, the number of offences classed as knife-enabled threats to kill has risen by 7 per cent year on year from 5,719 to 6,126. Both of these figures are higher than before the pandemic (4,935 in 2019/20).

Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images