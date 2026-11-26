Anthony Williams, 33, has been found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder. Picture: Getty/BTP

By Flaminia Luck

A knifeman has been found guilty of the attempted murders of seven people who he stabbed on a London-bound train last November.

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A jury at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday found Anthony Williams, 33, guilty of seven counts of attempted murder after 15 hours 53 minutes of deliberations. These were on-board staff member Mr Zitouni, 48, and six passengers: Jonathan Gjoshe, 22, Sachin Balakrishnan, 29, David Presland, 73, Scott Bletcher, 50, Scott Green, 52, and 61-year-old Stephen Crean. The LNER service was forced to stop in Huntington, Cambridgeshire, after 10 people were stabbed in total.

The jury has yet to reach verdicts on seven further counts of attempted murder and the judge, Mr Justice Calver KC, asked them to continue their deliberations on them. He said he would accept a majority, of 11 or 10 of the 12 jurors, on the remaining seven counts. The remaining counts include the attempted murder of three more people on the LNER train: Kevin Deely, 58, Raza Aslam, 44, and 34-year-old Michael Paffett.

Williams is also accused of the attempted murders of three people in Peterborough on October 31 last year, at a footbridge near Henry Penn Walk and in the car park of the Railworld attraction. They were a 14-year-old boy who he stabbed, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and two men who he attempted to stab, Dawid Taborski, 26, and 22-year-old William Ogelby. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Isaiah Idris, then aged 17 and now aged 18, who he stabbed on a DLR train that was approaching Pontoon Dock station in London in the early hours of November 1.