Police investigating whether Huntingdon attack could have been stopped days earlier
Cambridgeshire Police said it was investigating whether an incident is connected to the mass stabbing on an LNER train service
Two police officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct over alleged failures to properly investigate an attack potentially linked to the Huntingdon stabbings.
Ricky Butcher said he was outside Fletton Club in Peterborough waiting for a taxi with a group of people when a man stabbed him on September 27.
He previously said he needed stitches for a cut to his mouth and his face is "numb, and probably always will be, due to the cut".
Mr Butcher said he was "fuming" that Cambridgeshire Police dropped their investigation two days later and that they "could have taken it more seriously - I had five witnesses with me".
Cambridgeshire Police said in November it was investigating whether the September incident is connected to the mass stabbing on an LNER train service from Doncaster to King's Cross on November 1, as part of an internal review into prior contact with the man accused of the attack.
The force referred itself to the IOPC later that month after a complaint was made over its handling of the Fletton Club incident.
An IOPC spokesperson said on Thursday: "Our independent investigation into the police complaint from a man who was injured during a reported assault incident in Fletton, Peterborough on 27 September 2025 is progressing.
"The complaint relates to Cambridgeshire Constabulary's investigation into the incident at the time.
"In January, we notified two Cambridgeshire police constables that they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct, which relates to alleged failures to properly investigate the incident.
"This does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow.
"At the end of our investigation, we'll decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.
"Our investigation began following a referral from the force in November 2025."
Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the Huntingdon incident.