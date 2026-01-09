Cambridgeshire Police said it was investigating whether an incident is connected to the mass stabbing on an LNER train service

Forensic police officers examine the LNER train as it sits in Huntingdon Station after a stabbing attack on November. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Two police officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct over alleged failures to properly investigate an attack potentially linked to the Huntingdon stabbings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ricky Butcher said he was outside Fletton Club in Peterborough waiting for a taxi with a group of people when a man stabbed him on September 27. He previously said he needed stitches for a cut to his mouth and his face is "numb, and probably always will be, due to the cut". Mr Butcher said he was "fuming" that Cambridgeshire Police dropped their investigation two days later and that they "could have taken it more seriously - I had five witnesses with me". Read More: King meets Huntingdon train attack hero during special Buckingham Palace reception Read More: Man, 32, charged with ten counts of attempted murder following Huntingdon train knife rampage

Police are looking into claims Huntingdon train stabbing suspect Anthony Williams is 'linked to three other knife crimes' the day before he allegedly stabbed 10 people. Picture: LBC

Cambridgeshire Police said in November it was investigating whether the September incident is connected to the mass stabbing on an LNER train service from Doncaster to King's Cross on November 1, as part of an internal review into prior contact with the man accused of the attack. The force referred itself to the IOPC later that month after a complaint was made over its handling of the Fletton Club incident. An IOPC spokesperson said on Thursday: "Our independent investigation into the police complaint from a man who was injured during a reported assault incident in Fletton, Peterborough on 27 September 2025 is progressing. "The complaint relates to Cambridgeshire Constabulary's investigation into the incident at the time.

Police officers and members of the Emergency services search the track beneath an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station. Picture: Getty

Forensic police is investigating and taking photos of some of the findings near the train in Huntingdon. Picture: Getty