A man accused of attacking passengers and staff aboard an LNER train near Huntingdon has pleaded guilty to a string of offences - but denied attempted murder.

Anthony Williams, 33, pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including the wounding of 12 people on board an LNER train travelling through Cambridgeshire last year.

Williams, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, where he denied 14 counts of attempted murder.

Passengers and staff were injured aboard the 18:25 Doncaster-London service on Saturday, November 1, after it departed Peterborough Station.

The train was forced to make an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon railway station, where armed police apprehended the suspect.

He is now due to stand trial on the charge next Monday. The trial is expected to last 6 weeks.

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