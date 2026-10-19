Huntingdon train attack suspect admits stabbings - but denies 14 counts of attempted murder
Williams is now facing trial after pleading not guilty to the most serious of the charges against him
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A man accused of attacking passengers and staff aboard an LNER train near Huntingdon has pleaded guilty to a string of offences - but denied attempted murder.
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Anthony Williams, 33, pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including the wounding of 12 people on board an LNER train travelling through Cambridgeshire last year.
Williams, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, where he denied 14 counts of attempted murder.
Passengers and staff were injured aboard the 18:25 Doncaster-London service on Saturday, November 1, after it departed Peterborough Station.
The train was forced to make an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon railway station, where armed police apprehended the suspect.
He is now due to stand trial on the charge next Monday. The trial is expected to last 6 weeks.
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Williams plead guilty to the following charges:
- 10 counts of wounding with intent relating to the incident on the train at Huntingdon.
- One count of intended wounding, and possession of a bladed article relating to the incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London during the early hours of 1 November.
- One count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an assault on a police officer while in custody.
- One count of wounding with intent of a 14-year-old boy in Peterborough on 31 October 2025.
- Two counts of attempting to wound a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man in Peterborough on 31 October 2025.
- Affray at a barber shop in Peterborough on 31 October 2025.
- Theft of a pack of knives from an Asda store in Stevenage on 31 October 2025.
- Assault of a man on a train travelling between King’s Cross and Peterborough on 1 November 2025.
- Possession of a bladed article in public in Peterborough on 31 October 2025.
More to follow