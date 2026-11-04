Jonathan Gjoshe said that he thought he knew Williams when he first saw him, dressed all in black, in coach J of the LNER service from Doncaster to London on November 1 last year.

Anthony Williams is on trial for 14 counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A man who was stabbed in the Huntingdon train attack last November has described the first knife wound as like “an electric shock”, a court has heard.

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Jonathan Gjoshe’s video testimony was played to a jury at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, where Anthony Williams is on trial for 14 counts of attempted murder. Mr Gjoshe said that he thought he knew Williams when he first saw him, dressed all in black, in coach J of the LNER service from Doncaster to London on November 1 last year. “I’ve made eye contact with him…he’s pulled a knife, but I just think it was the way he’s poked me, the way he’s stabbed me; it was a bit weird because it was slow,” he told police in the video-recorded interview. “It was not rapid,” he recalled. Read more: Huntingdon train attacker said 'I am the baddest' before later stabbing 10, court hears Read more: Huntingdon train attack suspect asked passenger ‘do you want to die?’ during knife rampage, court hears

As Williams struck, he did not make eye contact with him, and Gjoshe said he recalls him staring instead at his shoulder. “When I first saw the knife that’s when I screamed, and my phone’s gone flying,” Mr Gjoshe said. “The first poke was like an electric shock, then the adrenaline kicked in.” He could not recall how he sustained five other knife wounds, one of which he told police was 5mm from a nerve, with the first wound near a bone. Mr Gjoshe’s account is the first from passengers who were on the train to be heard by the jury.

The alleged attack occured on an LNER service from Doncaster to London on November 1 last year. Picture: Anadolu/Getty