Huntingdon train attack victim says being stabbed was ‘like an electric shock’
Jonathan Gjoshe said that he thought he knew Williams when he first saw him, dressed all in black, in coach J of the LNER service from Doncaster to London on November 1 last year.
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A man who was stabbed in the Huntingdon train attack last November has described the first knife wound as like “an electric shock”, a court has heard.
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Jonathan Gjoshe’s video testimony was played to a jury at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, where Anthony Williams is on trial for 14 counts of attempted murder.
Mr Gjoshe said that he thought he knew Williams when he first saw him, dressed all in black, in coach J of the LNER service from Doncaster to London on November 1 last year.
“I’ve made eye contact with him…he’s pulled a knife, but I just think it was the way he’s poked me, the way he’s stabbed me; it was a bit weird because it was slow,” he told police in the video-recorded interview.
“It was not rapid,” he recalled.
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As Williams struck, he did not make eye contact with him, and Gjoshe said he recalls him staring instead at his shoulder.
“When I first saw the knife that’s when I screamed, and my phone’s gone flying,” Mr Gjoshe said.
“The first poke was like an electric shock, then the adrenaline kicked in.”
He could not recall how he sustained five other knife wounds, one of which he told police was 5mm from a nerve, with the first wound near a bone.
Mr Gjoshe’s account is the first from passengers who were on the train to be heard by the jury.
Williams, 33, denies attempting to murder 10 people on an LNER train that was stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on November 1 last year.
He also denies the attempted murders of three people in Peterborough on October 31, and of a 17-year-old boy at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of November 1.
Judge Mr Justice Calver earlier told jurors at Cambridge Crown Court that whether Williams carried out the attacks is not in question, but they must consider whether he intended to kill those individuals when he carried out the attacks.