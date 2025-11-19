Police officers and members of the Emergency services search the track beneath an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The man accused of carrying out a mass stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire has been charged with seven further offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Williams, who is due to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, was charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm) and one count of possession of a bladed article following the stabbing spree that left multiple people critically injured. The 32-year-old has now been charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man in Peterborough in separate incidents, and attempted grievous bodily harm of a 22-year-old in the city, all on October 31. Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, is also accused of affray and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough, theft of knives from an Asda supermarket in Stevenage and assaulting a 31-year-old man on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade, all on October 31. Read more: Hero train worker who saved multiple lives during mass knife attack discharged from hospital

A "heroic" railway worker is still fighting for his life after trying to stop the Huntingdon knife attack. Picture: Alamy

BTP Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “These are a significant set of new charges. Our investigation into the awful incident at Huntingdon has also focused on other offences previously reported to police or identified by our investigation. “We have worked closely with our colleagues in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police alongside the Crown Prosecution Service to bring these charges. “I would once again like to stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.” Williams was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 3 charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident on the train, which led to 11 people being treated at hospital. These new charges come after a hero train worker who nearly gave his life to protect passengers from the stabbing spree was discharged from hospital. Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened. The Algerian national had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to efforts of medical staff will now continue his recovery at home.

Samir Zitouni, 48 and known to many as Sam, worked at LNER for over 20 years as a Customer Experience Host. Picture: PA