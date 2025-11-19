Man accused of train stabbings faces seven more charges including attempted murder of boy, 14
The man accused of carrying out a mass stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire has been charged with seven further offences.
Anthony Williams, who is due to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, was charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm) and one count of possession of a bladed article following the stabbing spree that left multiple people critically injured.
The 32-year-old has now been charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man in Peterborough in separate incidents, and attempted grievous bodily harm of a 22-year-old in the city, all on October 31.
Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, is also accused of affray and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough, theft of knives from an Asda supermarket in Stevenage and assaulting a 31-year-old man on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade, all on October 31.
BTP Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “These are a significant set of new charges. Our investigation into the awful incident at Huntingdon has also focused on other offences previously reported to police or identified by our investigation.
“We have worked closely with our colleagues in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police alongside the Crown Prosecution Service to bring these charges.
“I would once again like to stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”
Williams was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 3 charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident on the train, which led to 11 people being treated at hospital.
These new charges come after a hero train worker who nearly gave his life to protect passengers from the stabbing spree was discharged from hospital.
Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened.
The Algerian national had been in a critical condition having suffered multiple injuries, and thanks to efforts of medical staff will now continue his recovery at home.
In a statement, his family said: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack.
“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”
LNER said the 48-year-old, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.
Mr Zitouni reportedly used a frying pan from the kitchen to confront the knifeman, allowing passengers to escape.