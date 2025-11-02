The LNER journey was going as planned when, just after departing Peterborough station at 7.30pm on Saturday, the mass stabbing attack began to unfold

Emergency services at the scene at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

When passengers boarded the busy 6.25pm train from Doncaster to King’s Cross, many were eager to arrive into London less than two hours later – but the train would never make it that far.

The LNER journey was going as planned when, just after departing Peterborough station at 7.30pm on Saturday, the mass stabbing attack began to unfold. The usual buzz of a Saturday night train became louder and more disorienting for Olly Foster, said when he first heard people shouting "run, run, there's a guy literally stabbing everyone" he thought it might have been a cruel Halloween prank. He did not yet know it, but 10 people had been knifed in what would become one of the biggest mass stabbings in Britain. Passengers were seen hiding in train toilets to escape the rampage, The Times reported, after a man with a large knife made his way through a carriage.

Police officers walk along the platform near an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station on November 1, 2025. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There was “blood everywhere”, a witness told the newspaper, and growing distress as people tried to flee to safety. An emergency alarm was pulled and the train driver brought the Class 800 Azuma to a halt in the quiet Cambridgeshire town of Huntingdon. For Mr Foster, said the incident “felt like forever”, the chaos was unfolding eerily slowly. At first he did not notice the blood on the red seat moquette fabric, but as people began to panic he found his hand was “covered in blood”. There was “blood all over the chair” he had leaned on. One of the victims is thought to be an older man, who Mr Foster said he saw deliberately getting in an attacker’s way to shield a younger girl from the knife, sustaining injuries to his head and neck as he did so. A passenger, who gave his name as Gavin, told Sky News he saw an “extremely bloodied” victim who collapsed on the carriage floor. Nine people are fighting for their lives in hospital and another victim is being treated for less serious injuries.

Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images