Heidi Alexander added she is "not convinced" by the idea that guards should carry pepper spray in the wake of the attack.

Airport-style security at UK train stations 'not practical,' insists Transport Secretary in wake of Huntington knife attack. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Airport-style security at UK train stations is "not practical," the Transport Secretary has insisted, as she admitted that security measures will be reviewed in the wake of Saturday's Huntington train attack.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander was asked whether train guards should be authorised to carry pepper spray for use in such situations. It's a question that saw Ms Alexander insist that she is "not convinced" that its use would be "the right way to go," while insisting current measures are constantly being reviewed. Her comments follow Saturday's "horrific" attack aboard a train near Huntington, which saw a knifeman stab passengers aboard the LNER service between Doncaster and London. Nine people were left with life-threatening injuries following the attack, including a hero train worker who confronted the alleged knifeman. On Monday, Anthony Williams, 32, was charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident. Read more: Man, 32, charged with ten counts of attempted murder following Huntingdon train knife rampage Read more: 'Hero' Huntingdon train driver who helped save lives of passengers revealed as Iraq war veteran

Highlighting that such attacks are "very, very rare" and that public safety remains a "top priority", with the government "constantly keeping security measures on the public transport network under review". "We have increased the visible patrols of British Transport Police at stations because I appreciate that the travelling public will want reassurance after the incident on Saturday night," Ms Alexander told Nick. "Thankfully, these sorts of incidents, this horrific attack is so very, very rare on the public transport network. "We are going to be investing more in CCTV technology at stations, so that the British Transport Police can remotely access the video footage that is recorded on CCTV." Outlining plans to make better use of facial recognition technology, she added that the Home Office is set to launch a consultation on its use in the "coming weeks and months". "Everyone who is working on or using the railways should be confident that they will get home safe at the end of the day," she added. "And so we will review security arrangements, but we also do have to be proportionate in any interventions we make and make sure that we're using our resources as effectively and as efficiently as we can and we've also got to think about practicalities because, Nick, I've heard some people talking, for example, about introducing airport style scanning technology, and I don't think that's practical in a country where you've got thousands of stations, very station will have multiple entrances, multiple platforms."